Dulquer Salmaan says 'fanboy forever' as Shah Rukh Khan unveils King Of Kotha trailer; Mohanlal releases in Malayalam

Dulquer Salmaan's highly anticipated film King Of Kotha trailer was released in all South languages and Hindi. Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the Hindi version of KOK on social media and the Malayalam heartthrob can't keep calm. The actor also called himself a 'fanboy forever' as he thanked him. Mohanlal released the Malayalam version of King Of Kotha trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan took to Twitter and launched the Hindi trailer of King Of Kotha. Sending his best wishes to DQ, the Jawan actor wrote, "Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer , @dulQuer ! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!."

Dulquer thanked SRK for launching the trailer and replied, Thank you so so so much Shahrukh Sir ! This is such a huge moment for me ! Fanboy forever." We all know that DQ and Mohanlal are very close and love each other dearly. "Thank you sooooooo much Etta !!!! This means the world to me and the team ! Thank you for the support and encouragement always ! Lots and lots of love," the actor replied for Mohanlal releasing trailer.

Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Suriya and Nagarjuna release Dulquer Salmaan's King Of Kotha trailer

Suriya released in Tamil and Nagarjuna in Telugu. The trailer gives a sneak peek into the DQ aka Raju's gangster world. He aspires to be a gangster or the King of Kotha, just like his father.



About King Of Kotha

The upcoming action thriller marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran director Joshiy. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan. King of Kotha features a stellar star cast including Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakn, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran in the supporting roles. The Abhilash Joshiy directorial is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, in association with Zee Studios.

