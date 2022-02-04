Dulquer Salmaan says 'Wish to bloom everywhere' as he clocks 10 years in cinema; Rana Daggubati & more comment

It seems like yesterday when Dulquer Salmaan made his way into Mollywood with his power-pact performance in the 2012 action drama Second Show. However, it has been 10 years since the actor appeared first on the silver screen. The Srinath Rajendran’s directorial bagged the debutant some noteworthy awards and also a prominent place in the hearts of his fans. Later, the star went on to reaffirm our faith in his impeccable acting skills and strong screen presence.

Commemorating his decade in the industry, the Hey Sinamika actor penned a nostalgic note along with a poster combining all his roles during these 10 years. He wrote, “Ten years ago I was born again. Birthed by art, nurtured by wizards, raised by the seas. Fathered by the sun, the ocean gave me to earth, rain, and at times suitable shade. I proceeded to grow, alongside others around me. I discovered colours and scents unique to me. Now the winds disperse me near and far. I wish to bloom everywhere. Boundless gratitude to everyone. But most of all to the oceans. I bend in your breeze.” Many celebs including Rana Daggubati commented on the post. The Baahubali star wrote, “Happy 10, fire up the next 10."

Although Dulquer Salmaan has justified every role he has taken up, but some of his most memorable projects include Charlie Malayalam, Kali, Ustaad hotel, Bangalore Days, O Kadhal Kanmani, Kammatti Paadam, 100 Days of Love, Vikramadithyan, naming a few.

