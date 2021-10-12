Dulquer Salmaan says 'you are one of my own for life' as he showers birthday love on director Soubin Shahir

Actor-director Soubin Shahir turns a year older today and his close friends from the industry are showering him with immense love and best wishes on social media. Dulquer Salmaan also posted a memorable throwback photo with the birthday boy on Instagram and called him one as his own for life.

Dulquer wrote, "Happy birthday machane !!!! Cannot wait to start our next together !! Always stay smiling, happy and positive and never even acknowledging your immense, incredible talent. You are one of my own for life. Love always."

On his 35th birthday, Dulquer Salmaan had announced his new film with Soubin. Sharing the character poster of his upcoming film Othiram Kadakam, to be helmed by Soubin Shahir, DQ wrote, "Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this!! Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I am really looking forward to it."

Totally channeling the birthday vibes in this!! Super excited to announce this brand new film, Othiram Kadakam. This will be my second movie with my machan Soubin donning the director’s hat and I am really looking forward to it.#soubinshahir #othiramkadakam @DQsWayfarerFilm pic.twitter.com/OhAyuIWvzt — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) July 28, 2021

To unversed, actor Soubin Sahir made his debut as a director with the film Parava and his first film had Dulquer Salmaan and Shane Nigam in the lead.

Meanwhile, Tovino Thomas and other celebs also took to social media to wish Soubin Sahir on his birthday.

Also Read: VIDEO: Allu Arjun enjoys pristine ocean with Arha, Ayaan and wife Sneha in Maldives