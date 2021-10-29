Dulquer Salmaan sets many hearts racing with his latest fun & hot BTS video

One of the hottest actors in the Malayalam film industry, Dulquer Salmaan yet again manages to win millions of hearts with his fun yet hot BTS video from the Forbes India shoot. The handsome hunk sets many hearts racing with his killer looks and charming smile.

One can see in the video, DQ is looking dashing as ever in a three-piece suit and we cannot take our eyes off him. Sharing the BTS video as reels on his Instagram page, Dulquer Salmaan captioned, "Here’s a fun behind the scenes from the Forbes shoot !," followed by tags #shootlife #BTS #wannabe #poser." He's got the swag and we are totally drooling over him currently.

On the work front, the actor recently wrapped shooting for his third Bollywood project, Chup. Helmed by R Balki, the film also star Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.

Besides, the actor is also looking forward to the release of his much-anticipated film, Kurup. Kurup will hit the theatres on November 12, 2021.

Dulquer Salmaan also has Hey Sinamika, co-starring Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The makers are yet to make an official announcement on the film's release date.

