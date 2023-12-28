Romantic birthday wishes for wife: Times Dulquer Salmaan set husband goals with his love for wife Amal Sufiya

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya stand out as one of the most beloved couples in the Malayalam film industry. Although Amal has not pursued a career in the film industry, the general audience is well acquainted with her, and many have become ardent admirers.

Today, let’s take a moment to appreciate the actor on how he never fails to deliver heartwarming notes and wishes for his wife on her birthday. Dulquer Salman has consistently penned beautiful and meaningful lines, showcasing his deep affection for Amal. In addition to his heartfelt words, the actor also shares stunning photos of the couple, which quickly became some of the most adorable pictures circulating on the internet.

Every year, Dulquer adheres to a heartwarming tradition of posting a mandatory message on his wife Amal’s birthday. This year was no exception, as the actor continued the tradition, resulting in an outpouring of love and support directed towards Amal.

Check out the Instagram posts of Dulquer Salmaan which he dedicated to his loving wife Amal Sufiya on her birthdays every year

More about Dulquer Salmaan's family

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya's love story unfolds like a charming fairytale. They embarked on their happily ever after on December 22nd, 2011, and have been basking in marital bliss ever since. Their love story blossomed further with the arrival of their precious daughter, Maryam Ameerah Salmaan, in 2017.

Today, as Amal celebrates another year under the sun, her doting husband, Dulquer, pulled out all the stops to make her feel special. He took to Instagram, sharing a heartwarming collection of unseen photos with Amal, accompanied by a message overflowing with gratitude for her unwavering presence in his life.

Upcoming projects of Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan took a recent trip to the fictional crime-infested town of Kotha in his own production company Wayfarer Films' project, King of Kotha (KOK). Playing a local goon in the film, Dulquer delivered a captivating performance, though the overall film received mixed reviews and fell short of box office expectations.

However, Dulquer's future endeavors remain filled with promising opportunities. He is slated to join the star-studded cast of KH 234 and collaborate with acclaimed director Suriya and filmmaker Sudha Kongara in a project starring Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Verma. Dulquer's Telugu repertoire expands with Lucky Bhaskar under the direction of Vathi's Venky Atluri, while he also delves into Tamil cinema with the self-produced film Kaa, alongside actor Rana Daggubati.

