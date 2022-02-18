Dulquer Salmaan shares 7 throwback photos from his look test for Hey Sinamika; Flaunts his long tresses

Dulquer Salmaan has shared some throwback photos on his Instagram handle from his look test for the romantic comedy, Hey Sinamika. The vivid looks tried on by the actor for the role of Yaazhan goes to show us, how much time and effort it takes to get a character right. We have to say, Dulquer Salmaan looks dapper in all these attires.

Hey Sinamika will be hitting the silver screens on 3 March and the latest project by Brinda has been in news for the last couple of weeks for its melodious tracks, new posters and freshly released trailer.

Check out the post below:

The romantic comedy will see Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as the female lead. Hey Sinamika is the story of a married couple who are going through a rough patch. While the wife played by Kajal Aggarwal is looking to dump her stay at home hubby. Dulquer Salman aka Yaazhan meets a female scientist and they share an instant connection. With its refreshing take on marriage and relationships, the young audience will definitely relate to the tale.

The film has been jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios and has songs composed by Govind Vasantha. The film also has Shyam Prasad, Nakshathra Nagesh, Mirchi Vijay and Yogi Babu as a crucial part of the cast.

Dulquer Salmaan also has Rosshan Andrrews’ Salute in his kitty. The cop drama will have Diana Penty as the female lead. The project has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The release of Salute has been delayed multiple times and the new release date is not announced yet.

Also Read: Anupama Parameswaran Birthday: Actor Nikhil says wishing my Nandini from 18 Pages; Samantha calls her sunshine