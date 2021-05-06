  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Dulquer Salmaan shares an adorable photo of Mammootty & his mother; Wishes them on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of his parents and penned a heartwarming anniversary wish.
4432 reads Mumbai
Dulquer Salmaan shares an adorable photo of Mammootty & his mother; Wishes them on their wedding anniversary Dulquer Salmaan shares an adorable photo of Mammootty & his mother; Wishes them on their wedding anniversary
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the wedding anniversary of Mollywood megastar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty, Dulquer Salmaan shared a beautiful photo of the couple while wishing them. Sharing the photo, Dulquer Salmaan penned a heart warming note and relived the memory of when the photo was taken. Sharing it, the sensational star wrote, “Happy anniversary Umma and Pa! This picture looks like it could be from last year! You both are what we all strive to be like!”

Even before this, Dulquer had shared photos of his father from time to time while proving to us how close knit the family is. Recently, when Mammootty shared his workout photo, Dulquer was all hearts for it. Dulquer has also been sharing updates on his social media space about Mammootty’s films. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has an ensemble of films in his kitty including a pan Indian film with Anil Ravipudi. He is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Rosshan Andrrews. Tentatively titled Production No 6, the film has Diana Penty as the leading lady. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Also Read: Vishal joins hands with filmmaker Saravanan for his next film; Shooting kickstarts today with official pooja

His Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari was recently wrapped up. The film marks the directorial debut of sensational choreographer Brindha master. Dulquer also has in his kitty, a gangster flick titled Kurup. Mammootty, on the other hand, announce his next in March this year. He will be teaming up with actress Parvathy Thiruvothu for a film titled Puzhu, which will be directed by Ratheena. The film will be bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Cyn-Cyl Celluloid.

Credits :Instagram

You may like these
Dulquer Salmaan REVEALS how he spends time away from daughter Maryam; Mammootty shares a cute pic of princess
Prithviraj’s wife Supriya shares PHOTO with Mammootty and calls it priceless; Dulquer Salmaan drops a comment
South Newsmakers: Dulquer Salmaan shares FL of Mammootty's Bheeshma Parvam, Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 teaser
Dulquer Salmaan has got a strong hashtag game yet again as he wishes father Mammootty on his birthday
Dulquer Salmaan REACTS to father Mammootty's workout photos that created storm: We were like OMG
Mammootty's latest post workout selfies prove he is fit as fiddle and can even compete with Dulquer Salmaan