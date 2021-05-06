Dulquer Salmaan shares an adorable photo of Mammootty & his mother; Wishes them on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram space and shared a photo of his parents and penned a heartwarming anniversary wish.

On the wedding anniversary of Mollywood megastar Mammootty and his wife Sulfath Kutty, Dulquer Salmaan shared a beautiful photo of the couple while wishing them. Sharing the photo, Dulquer Salmaan penned a heart warming note and relived the memory of when the photo was taken. Sharing it, the sensational star wrote, “Happy anniversary Umma and Pa! This picture looks like it could be from last year! You both are what we all strive to be like!”

Even before this, Dulquer had shared photos of his father from time to time while proving to us how close knit the family is. Recently, when Mammootty shared his workout photo, Dulquer was all hearts for it. Dulquer has also been sharing updates on his social media space about Mammootty’s films. Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer Salmaan has an ensemble of films in his kitty including a pan Indian film with Anil Ravipudi. He is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film with Rosshan Andrrews. Tentatively titled Production No 6, the film has Diana Penty as the leading lady.

His Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari was recently wrapped up. The film marks the directorial debut of sensational choreographer Brindha master. Dulquer also has in his kitty, a gangster flick titled Kurup. Mammootty, on the other hand, announce his next in March this year. He will be teaming up with actress Parvathy Thiruvothu for a film titled Puzhu, which will be directed by Ratheena. The film will be bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films in collaboration with Cyn-Cyl Celluloid.

