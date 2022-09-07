Dulquer Salmaan shares candid moments with superstar-father Mammootty on his birthday: You are our everything

Superstar Mammootty turned 71 on 7th September and marking the special day, his son and Mollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan shared some pictures with the birthday star. Both of them can be seen twinning in white as they posed together. His post was accompanied by a heartfelt note, giving an insight into the kind of relationship they share.

His note went like this, "As long as I can remember I’ve always been aware of your time. I’ve always measured it and made sure I get the most out of it. Most often I’ll call only when I feel it’s something important and worth your time. I never say Pa let’s take a photo or a selfie cause I’m aware that everywhere you go this is a constant request. It’s silly on my part but I’ve always been an overthinker. It’s the one thing Umma scolds me about always. Every year, your birthday is the day I stop overthinking and blatantly insist and say we need pictures together. This year as you were getting ready for our picture together I decided to sneak a pic and Shani captured that moment. These are the moments I live for. Just us at home and being us. Even though we are most often in different cities shooting our films, when I come home I feel like time has stood still. And I’m still just a boy cherishing the time he gets when his father has a day off from work. Wishing you the happiest birthday Pa. You are our everything."