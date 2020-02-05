Dulquer Salmaan shares an epic picture with KGF 2 star Yash; Says 'Touched by your kindness'

Dulquer Salmaan took to Instagram and shared a picture of him with KGF 2 star Yash and fans can't keep calm. The photo is going viral and fans now want to see them together on the big screen.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan kick-started 2020 on an amazing note as he shared the first look of his upcoming film, Kurup. Well, the actor has a lot of surprises in the store and the recent one has taken social media by storm. DQ took to Instagram and shared an epic picture of him with KGF 2 star Yash and fans can't keep calm. The photo is going viral and fans have been dropping comments to see them together on the big screen. Dulquer and Salmaan coincidently met each other and they had a long conversation over their ambition for films.

Besides Kurup, the OK Kanmani star Dulquer Salmaan will also be seen in Varane Avashyamund. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the female lead.

Dulquer Salmaan is currently one of the busiest actors in the Malayalam film industry with many interesting projects in his kitty. The south star will be seen in the upcoming film titled Kurup, which is based on one of the most wanted criminals Sukumara Kurup in the Indian state of Kerala.

