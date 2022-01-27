Dulquer Salmaan shares glimpses of his beautiful moments with wife Amal & they set vacay and couple goals

Dulquer Salmaan and his Amal Sufiyaa visited the famous Rathnambore Fort for a family vacation. The actor, who is currently under home isolation due to COVID-19, shared a throwback video and gave a glimpse of his trip. The actor said overall it was like stepping into Jungle book and we can only imagine how amazing it must be.

From watching sunset, tiger, crocodile, birds to enjoying music and dancing, their Rathnambore trip surely sets major vacay goals. We couldn't miss but spot their beautiful photo amidst the sunset too. Sharing the video, Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "If Kruger was like stepping into The Lion King, then Ranthambore was like stepping into The Jungle Book.#throwback #otherworldly #safarijunkies #ranthambore #tigerspot #steppingintomyfavbooks #dQnA #decadeofdecadence."

Dulquer Salmaan celebrated his 10th anniversary with his wife Amal at Ranthambore Fort, Rajasthan. Commemorating a decade of being together, the actor penned an anniversary for his better half.

Ranthambore Fort is a favourite destination for celebs. Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika and Ranveer Singh vacay here always.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be seen next with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari in Brinda Master's film Hey Sinamika. Recently, his first-ever sung Tamil song Aachamilli received a great response.

The actor also has Salute directed by Rosshan Andrrews, an untitled film with filmmaker Hanu Raghavapud, Othiram Kadakam, and King of Kotha which is helmed by veteran filmmaker Joshiy’s son Abhilash.

