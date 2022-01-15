Dulquer Salmaan shares a golden throwback pic with 'brother' Vikram Prabhu & pens a lovely birthday note.

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and wish his brother Vikram Prabhu on his birthday. The actor shared a throwback pic and it is pure gold. He and Vikram can be seen posing like true 90s boys in neat formals. He also penned a lovely note and deserves all your attention.

Sharing the pic, Dulquer wrote, "Throwin it way back !!Wishing my brother @iamvikramprabhu the happiest of birthdays !Machi. Annai. Big brother (even if you deny it) love you to bits ! From where we began to where we are, we have some legendary stories. Here’s to our journey continuing side by side always. Celebrating together is long overdue. Love always."

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's Salute, which was scheduled to hit the theatres on January 14, 2022, for Pongal, has got postponed due to a sudden spike in the COVID-19 Omicron virus. Also, Salute has been selected for the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam.

He will also be a part of Brinda’s upcoming directorial project, Hey Sinamika. The film stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads. The first single from Dulquer Salmaan starrer Hey Sinamika is finally here. Announcing the release of Achamillai, The song has been sung by none other than Dulquer Salmaan himself. This is the actor’s first Tamil number.

