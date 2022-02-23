Dulquer Salmaan shares his last moments with late actress Lalitha and pens an emotional note

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and shared the last few moments he spent with actress Lalitha, who passed away on Tuesday. He also penned an emotional note to bid goodbye saying his heart hurts and she was his 'best on-screen pair'. DQ and Lalitha last shared screen space in a film titled Varane Avashyamund in 2020.

Dulquer Salmaan wrote, "My best on-screen pairing. The most love I’ve felt for a co actor. As an actor she was magic, wearing her genius as lightly as her smile. I’ve never felt more alive in a scene cause she transcended the written word. These pictures are from our last day together. I couldn’t let go and demanded hugs and kisses. She kept saying we should do a film where we are a mother and son constantly bickering. I thought we had time. Like how we began every text message to each other ….Chakkare Evideya ??#lalithaaunty #endechakkarakutty #myhearthurts."

K.P.A.C. Lalitha, a versatile performer, breathed her last on Tuesday at Thripunithura. Reportedly, she had been ill for some time. The news of the demise came as a shock to the entire Mollywood industry. Numerous celebrities took to their social media to convey their heartfelt condolences and emotional tributes.

Having made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Kootukudumbam (1969) in her early 20s, KPAC Lalitha was a prolific actor who continued to work till the very end having appeared in over 550 films.

