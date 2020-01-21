Dulquer Salmaan shares Kilometers & Kilometers teaser on Tovino Thomas' birthday & its winning hearts

On this special occasion, Mollywood's heartthrob Tovino Thomas has treated his fans with the first teaser of his upcoming film, Kilometers & Kilometers. Check it out.

One of the most talented and handsome actors in the Malayalam film industry, Tovino Thomas celebrates his birthday today. Fans of the dashing star have been showering him with some wonderful birthday wishes on his special day. On this special occasion, the Mollywood's heartthrob has treated his fans with the first teaser of his upcoming film, Kilometers & Kilometers and it's winning the hearts. The teaser is cute and hilarious at the same time. American actress India Jarvis plays the female lead.

Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and shared the first teaser of Kilometers & Kilometers on Tovino's birthday. He wrote, "Wishing my dearest Tovi a very happy birthday and the best wishes for his upcoming movie Kilometers and Kilometers. I am sure the movie will be as much fun as its name. All the best to the team." One can see in the 1 minute and 14 seconds teaser, Tovino trying to speak in English as he explains about relationships by giving the reference about Mammootty starrer Vatsalyam.

Check out Kilometers and Kilometers' teaser here:

The teaser is receiving a good response on social media and Tovino's cute way of speaking English is winning the hearts. Directed by Joe Baby, Gopi Sundar is on board as the music composer. Ramshi, Sinu Sidharth and Gopi Sundar will be seen bankrolling the project along with Tovino Thomas.

India Jarvis talking to TOI shared her experience working with Tovino. She said, “He was very professional and I learned a lot, watching him perform. Moreover, he’s a lot of fun and a great person to work with. I would love to work with him again, if given a chance."

