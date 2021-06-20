Dulquer Salmaan shares a photo of Mammootty styling little Maryam's hair & it is the cutest Father's Day post

Earlier, Dulquer Salmaan had revealed his superstar dad Mammootty is the wisest and most disciplined man in his life.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Dulquer Salmaan has treated his fans with one of the most precious and unseen photos that is winning the internet. To celebrate Father's Day, DQ has shared a photo of his superstar dad Mammootty styling little Maryam's hair and we just can't get enough of it. Dulquer Salmaan has got a strong hashtag game yet again as he captioned it, "Happy Fathers Day ! #nocaptionneeded #picturespeaksathousandwords #mybiggestjoy #myfatherandmychild #blessed #alhamdulillah."

Earlier, DQ had revealed Mammootty is the wisest and most disciplined man in his life. Last year, wishing the superstar on his birthday, DQ wrote, "To the one person I can turn to for anything. And the one who always calms me by just listening. You are my peace and my zen. And every day I strive to live upto your incredible standards. It has been the greatest blessing to get this time with you. For all of us. And seeing you with maryam is the single greatest joy for me. Happy happy birthday pa. As you get younger may you continue to inspire generations to come. We love you infinity !"

On the work front, Dulquer will be next seen in the gangster drama Kurup. His other much-awaited film with Rosshan Andrrews is titled Salute.

Dulquer Salmaan has also wrapped up the shoot of his Tamil film Hey Sinamika co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. He is looking forward to commence the shoot of his next under the banner of Vyjayanthi Movies.

Credits :Instagram

