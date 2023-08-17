Dulquer Salmaan shares PIC with wife Amal Sufiya and calls her 'my gulaab'; Mrunal Thakur drops a comment

Dulquer Salmaan is anticipating the release of two projects this very month. The web series Guns and Gulaabs will be released first, followed by the Malayalam film King of Kotha. While he is all geared up for Guns and Gulaabs, the actor shared a picture with his wife, Amal Sufiya, in between the promotions. Even though many celebrities commented on the shared post, one comment stood out from the rest.

The said comment was from Dulquer’s Sita Ramam co-star Mrunal Thakur. The actress went on to comment, "Aww so cute you two," under Dulquer’s post.

Dulquer Salmaan posts a picture with wife Amal Sufiya on his Instagram handle in Guns and Gulaabs style

Mrunal Thakur drops a sweet comment under Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya’s picture

Dulquer Salmaan had posted a picture of himself with his wife Amal one day before the release of Guns and Gulaabs. The web series directed by Raj & DK is set for release tomorrow, August 18. The series also stars Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, Goutam Sharma, Gourav Sharma, and Gulshan Devaiah. For the last few days, the actor has been on a non-stop promotional spree, not just for Guns and Gulaabs but also for King of Kotha.

In the midst of his busy schedule, he shared a picture of himself with his wife Amal and wrote that she is his Gulaab. Not just Mrunal, Dulquer’s fans were also drooling over the picture. Mrunal and Dulquer had acted together in Sita Ramam, which has now gone on to become a beloved romantic film that many look back on fondly.

Sita Ramam was very well received at a time when action mass entertainers were all that was getting made. Mrunal and Dulquer’s chemistry, as well as the film in general, gained rave reviews from fans. Dulquer had himself revealed in a recent interview that Mrunal and Nithya Menen are the two actresses with whom his pairing was most loved.

On the professional front

Dulquer is anticipating the release of many projects at the moment, and there seem to be many more in the pipeline. Many projects featuring the actor were announced on his birthday. There are even strong rumors going around that the actor will star alongside Suriya in his upcoming film with Sudha Kongara. Apparently, the actor will play an important role in the project.

