Dulquer Salmaan shares the SECOND LOOK of father Mammootty's Puzhu, says 'Looks so good'

The second look of the Malayalam film Puzhu is finally out. Directed by debutant Ratheena Sharshad, the film stars Mammootty and Parvathy Thiruvothu in lead roles. Dulquer Salmaan, son of Mammootty, the leading man of the project took to his official social media handles and revealed the Puzhu second look on Saturday.

Sharing the second look on social media, Dulquer wrote, "This looks so good !! Cannot wait !!Wishing team #Puzhu only the best !!!." The promising first look has totally impressed both the Mammootty fans and cine-goers and is now going viral.

The poster looks intense and keeps you wondering about what the plot of the movie could be as Mammootty can be seen sitting on a sofa in his stylish mundu look, while a woman and boy are standing infront of him. Their reflection can be seen in the mirror and the little boy looks terrified.

Puzhu, which is touted to be a social thriller, marks Mammootty's first professional collaboration with his son, the popular actor Dulquer Salmaan. The highly anticipated project will be distributed by Dulquer Salmaan's production banner Wayfarer Films. The fimm is produced by Mammootty's close associate S George, under the banner Cyn-Cil Celluloid.

Director Ratheena has assembled some of the most talented technicians in the industry including cinematographer Girish Gangadharan (Angamaly Diaries), music composer Jakes Bejoy (Ranam), and editor Deepu Joseph (Jallikattu).

Meanwhile, Mammootty has another pipeline of projects including Bheeshma Parvam, CBI 5 and Bilal.