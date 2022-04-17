Dulquer Salmaan shells out sibling goals; Pens an adorable wish on his sister’s birthday

Mollywood hunk Dulquer Salmaan’s sister Kutty Surumi likes to keep a low profile on social media. The artist is celebrating her birthday today and her kid brother penned an adorable wish for her. Dropping a cute sibling picture, the Hey Sinamika actor wrote, “Happiest birthday my dearest itha”. This latest photo of the duo is moving.

Meanwhile, after Hey Sinamika and Salute, Dulquer Salmaan is prepping for his second Telugu project titled Sita Ramam. He had made his Tollywood debut with the 2018 biopic, Mahanti.

Check out the post below:

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the flick is inspired by the renowned mythological tale of Ramayana. This forthcoming romantic drama is set against the backdrop of war and talks about the love story of a soldier. While Dulquer Salmaan will be the protagonist, Mrunalini Thakur has been roped in to play his love interest. Besides these two, the movie will also have Rashmika Mandanna in a crucial role as Afreen. Her part will reflect glimpses of Lord Hanuman and she will be seen helping Lieutenant Ram to unify with his lady love.

Bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt and Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna Cinema, the flick is being presented by Vyjayanthi. In the meantime, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, and Prakash Raj will also portray secondary roles in Sita Ramam.

Additionally, Dulquer Salmaan will also star in the web series Guns and Gulaabs being made under the direction of filmmaker duo, Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna DK. The project will also star Rajkumar Roa in main role.

