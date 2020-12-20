Dulquer Salmaan showers birthday love on 'dearest Kunyi' Nazriya Nazim; Calls her 'little ball of delight'

Dulquer Salmaan has shared a super cute picture with his Bangalore Days co-star Nazriya Nazim on her birthday. Check it out.

Nazriya Nazim turns a year older today and the actress is being showered with birthday wishes on social media. While fans have been sending lovely wishes on social media, Dulquer Salmaan has shared a super cute picture with his Bangalore Days co-star on her birthday. They are not only colleagues but also share a special relationship even outside the industry. They are more like a family! Dulquer penned a sweet birthday note for the actress and also sent prayers for her health and happiness.

Sharing a super cute picture with the birthday girl, DQ wrote on Instagram, "Happy happy birthday you little ball of delight and joy ! my dearest kunyi we never seem to take proper photos when we meet. Anyway this one always describes our dynamic perfectly ! Our sister from another mister it’s a big mystery to most of us in our family how you are not related to us in some way. And Im sure anyone you are close to wonders the same thing. Thank you to you and Shanu for being what you both are to Amu Marie and me. Wishing you a fabulous of birthday and love and prayers for your health and happiness always !."

Prithviraj Sukumaran also shared a lovely throwback picture with the birthday girl and wrote, "Haaapppy Birthdayyy Sisterrrr."

On the work front, Nazariya will be seen opposite Nani in her Telugu debut film, which will be helmed by Vivek Athreya. The film is said to be a musical rom-com and moviegoers are super excited to witness this new fresh pairing on the big screen.

The production house recently tweeted, "This Diwali, we have a new addition to our Telugu film family, let’s welcome Nazriya Fahadh!The ladi has been lit for the #CurtainRaiser and its going to blast on 21 November 2020. Circle this date and tune in!."

This Diwali, we have a new addition to our Telugu film family, let’s welcome Nazriya Fahadh! The ladi has been lit for the #CurtainRaiser and its going to blast on 21 November 2020. Circle this date and tune in!@NameisNani #NazriyaFahadh #VivekAthreya #Nani28 pic.twitter.com/4V5NnKaVRi — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) November 13, 2020

