Dulquer Salmaan showers love on dad Mammootty who wins his 8th Kerala State Film Award; see PIC

Mammootty is currently on a high, after winning the Kerala State Film Award 2022 for Best Actor. The megastar of Malayalam cinema won the prestigious award for the 8th time in his career, for his brilliant performance in the acclaimed film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, which is helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Mammootty's close friends and colleagues from the film industry, including superstar Mohanlal, actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran, and others took to their social media handles and congratulated the veteran actor for winning the award. But it is Dulquer Salmaan's post for his dear father, which is currently winning the internet.

Dulquer Salmaan showers love on his dad Mammootty

The pan-Indian star, who has always expressed his deep admiration for his legendary father's impeccable acting skills on several occasions, took to his official Instagram handle and showered love on him for winning his 8th Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor. Dulquer Salmaan shared a stunning click of Mammootty from his 2022-released blockbuster film Bheeshma Parvam on his Instagram handle, with a caption that reads: "Bestest." The popular star's special post for his dear father is now going viral on social media.

Mammootty's wins at the Kerala State Film Awards

For the unversed, the megastar won his first-ever Kerala State Film Award trophy in 1981, when he was selected as the Second Best Actor for his performance in the acclaimed film Ahimsa. Mammootty won his first Best Actor trophy at the prestigious awards, for his performance as Karunan in IV Sasi's 1984-released film, Adiyozhukkukal.

Later, the veteran actor went on to bag the Best Actor trophies at the Kerala State Film Awards in the years 1985, 1989, 1993, 2004, and 2009, with some versatile roles and stellar performances. Now, Mammootty has bagged his 8th Best Actor award 42 years after winning his first-ever State Award, at the age of 72.

Mammootty's work front

The veteran actor will be next seen in the upcoming family-social drama Kaathal: The Core, which is reportedly set to go the OTT way. He recently wrapped up the shooting of Kannur Squad, the upcoming investigative thriller which is currently in its pre-production stage. Mammootty is currently busy shooting for his upcoming action thriller Bazooka, which also features Gautham Vasudev Menon in a key role. Later, he will reunite with director Amal Neerad for Bilal, the upcoming sequel to the duo's celebrated film, Big B.

