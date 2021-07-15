Dulquer Salmaan is a sight to behold in this post pack up PIC as he flaunts his new clean shaven look

Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and shared a monochrome photo clicked by celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar as he got back to work post lockdown.

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the most popular and influential stars in the multilingual industries of Indian cinema. He is predominantly known for his works in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu industries. It is rare to find an actor like Dulquer Salmaan who is well-loved by the audience of different lingual industries. Known for his stellar performances and handsome looks, Dulquer has been continuing to steal the show for years and also enjoys a huge fan base, especially among young women. Yet again, Dulquer is here to swoon the hearts of his fans with this new dashing look.

Dulquer Salmaan, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram and shared a post-pack-up photo, which we are hearts for. Clad in a white tee, the heartthrob of South, sported a clean-shaven look and looked dashing in the monochrome picture. This picture was shot by the famous celebrity photographer Avinash Gowarikar and it is a post-pack-up shot as Dulquer recently got back work post lockdown. Sharing it on social media, DQ wrote, “Post pack up shot !!! @avigowariker working his magic ! I always look forward to these post any of our shoots #postpackupshot #adshoot #vanityvanshoot #feelinglikeanactoragain #blessedtobeback.”

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan is currently busy with a bunch of movies in Kitty. He will be seen in a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari, directed by choreographer Brindha master. The actor will also be seen in a Telugu film titled Yuddham Tho Rasina Prema Katha, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. He is all set to appear in two upcoming Malayalam films, namely Kurup and Salute. Both films have finished filming, however, have yet to disclose the release dates.

