Dulquer Salmaan, Simbu and Shruti Haasan to play the lead actors for the remake of THIS classic film?

Director Badri Venkatesh is planning the remake the classic film Aval Appadithaan, which had Rajinikanth, Sripriya and Kamal Haasan as the lead actors.

In a sweet piece of news to the fans of the film Aval Appadithaan, it is being reported that the classic film is all set to be remade. Reportedly, director Badri Venkatesh is planning a remake of the 1978 cult classic, which had Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth and Sripriya in the lead roles. The director has reportedly approached Shruti Haasan to play the role of Sripriya, while Dulquer Salmaan and Simbu will be playing the roles of Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth’s characters respectively.

Talking about the same, the director told The Times Of India, “It all started when I took up a social media challenge and answered my niece, who is an American, that the soundtrack of Aval Appadithan resonates with me even today, and tagged Shruti Haasan.” However, he stated that there might be issues as he does not know who is holding the copyrights for Aval Appadithaan. “C Rudhraiya (screenplay writer) is no more and I don’t think his daughter, who is in the US, also knows about it. I won’t be recreating the film frame by frame, but I want to start this project without any hindrance,” He was quoted as saying by the English daily.

Directed by Ananthu, Aval Appadithaan was produced by Raga Manjari, along with the students of Chennai’s MGR Government Film and Television Training Institute. The film was the first one to be directed by a student of the Institute. Written by Somasundareshwar and Ananthu with a screenplay by Rudhraiya and Vanna Nilavan, the film had Nallusamy and MN Gnanashekaran cranking the camera. Ilaiyaraaja composed music and lyrics were penned by Gangai Amaran and Kannadasan.

