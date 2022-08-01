Dulquer Salmaan & Sita Ramam team celebrate Mrunal Thakur's birthday in the air; WATCH

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is all set to make her South debut with the upcoming film Sita Ramam, is celebrating her birthday today. The actress will be seen in the role of Sita opposite Dulquer Salmaan aka Ram in the film. As Mrunal, Dulquer along with the team are currently busy roaming from one city to another for the promotions of their film, they took a point to also celebrate the former's birthday.

The team of Sita Ramam including Dulquer Salmaan, Sumanth, and others celebrated Mrunal Thakur's birthday in the air. Yes, they sang a happy birthday song on a chartered flight and Mrunal is all smiles. The actress dressed up in an ethnic suit is seen all smiles as they sang a birthday song and made her day special. The makers of the film shared the video on social media platforms to wish Sita.

Recently, on Dulquer Salmaan's birthday, Mrunal Thakur, who is playing Sita opposite him as Ram, penned a birthday letter and it shows volumes of their beautiful bond. She called him 'macha', 'fellow Leo', 'rare one', and 'kind'. With this beautiful rapport, we can't wait to the heart-touching chemistry between the two on the big screen in Sita Ramam

The Salute actor will be seen as Lieutenant Ram in his next who is posted in the valley. He will be accompanied by Mrunal Thakur in the role of Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film. Apart from them, Rashmika Mandanna will also portray a crucial role in the flick.

This Hanu Raghavapudi's directorial Sita Ramam is set against the backdrop of the 1965 war and has been financed by Ashwini Dutt under the Swapna Cinema banner. PS Vinod is the cinematographer for the film shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. This much-awaited drama is slated for release on 5th August this year.