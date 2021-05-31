Dulquer Salmaan slams fake social media profiles in his name; Says it’s not cool to impersonate

Sharing a photo collage of several profiles with his name and photos, Dulquer Salmaan stated that those accounts don't belong to him.

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the top stars in the South entertainment industry. With his stylish looks, the actor has managed to stay in the headlines from time to time. It’s no wonder that fake profiles with his name are emerging on social media almost every day. Now, he has slammed those who have created social media profiles with his name and his photos. He also stated that it is not cool to do so.

He wrote, “So, I am not on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool!” Sharing it, Dulquer made it clear that those were not his profile. Meanwhile, Dulquer will be next seen as a cop in the upcoming film Salute. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film has Diana Penty as the leading lady. Dulquer has a line up of films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in the gangster drama Kurup, where he will be seen playing the role of an underworld don.

So, I am not on on Clubhouse. These accounts are not mine. Please don’t impersonate me on social media. Not Cool ! pic.twitter.com/kiKBAfWlCf — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) May 31, 2021

He also has in his kitty a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari was recently wrapped up. The film marks the directorial debut of sensational choreographer Brindha master. Recently, a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan from his yet another upcoming Mollywood film was released. It was also revealed that Dulquer’s name in the film will be Lieutenant Ram. Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The iconic production house Swapna Cinema is also associated with the movie.

