Dulquer Salmaan starrer Salute selected for the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam

Dulquer Salmaan starrer Salute has been selected for the 51st International Film Festival Rotterdam. As per reports, the jury appreciated Rosshan Andrrews’s direction along with Dulquer Salmaan performance.

In the recent past, Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham, Don Palathara’s Everything is Cinema are some of the other Mollywood movies that have been showcased at the Rotterdam Film Festival. Also Sanal Kumar Sasidharan’s S Durga bagged the coveted Hivos Tiger Award at the Rotterdam Film Festival in 2017.The 51st edition of the festival will take place from January 26 to February 6 in Netherlands.

The action thriller flick has been financed by Dulquer Salmaan himself under his home banner Wayfarer Films. The film stars Diana Penty as the female lead, with Manoj K. Jayan, Saniya Iyappan, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, Saikumar and Ganapathi S Poduval playing ancillary roles along with others. Aslam K. Puraiyil is the cinematographer for the project and Jakes Bejoy has composed the background score. This film will be out in theatres on 14 January 2022.

In the meantime, Dulquer Salman will also star in Brinda directorial Hey Sinamika. The romantic comedy stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads. Jointly financed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, the film is expected to hit the silver screens on 25 February 2022. The film talks about a couple where the wife is now done with her stay-at-home husband after 5 years of marriage and is looking for separation from him.