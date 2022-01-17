Dulquer Salmaan sweats it out at the gym, looks dapper in messy hair look; PIC

Vikramadithyan star Dulquer Salmaan has shared a candid picture on his Instagram handle. Sharing a still from his workout time in the gym, the actor dons a messy hair look along with the caption, “Directors directive…Get scrawny….Get hairy.” The star looks ruggedly handsome in his latest photograph wearing an olive green T-shirt.

Just yesterday, Dulquer Salmaan shared a lovely video from his Ranthambore trip with wife Amal Sufiya. Sharing this video from their 10th wedding anniversary celebration, the actor captioned the post, "The times we live in. Making states seem like countries. Friends seem like foes. Last month seem like last year. Er ... wait erase that last line." Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya are one of the most loved couples in Mollywood. From the gorgeous sunset at Ranthambore fort to a romantic date, the couple shares everything with their fans. The couple recently celebrated 10 years of togetherness. Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya tied the knot on 22 December 2011.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is busy with filmmaker Brinda’s directorial Hey Sinamika. Touted to be a romantic comedy, the movie stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads. Jointly backed by Jio Studios and Global One Studios, Hey Sinamika will be out in the theatres on 25 February. In the meantime, the actor also has Rosshan Andrrew's Salute in his kitty. The film will star Diana Penty opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Salute was supposed to be released in theatres on 14 January but got delayed owing to the current pandemic.