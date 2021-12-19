Dulquer Salmaan teaches 'how to be a cool dad' as he posts drool worthy pictures in blue sweatshirt

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is always ahead of the game. The actor, having an oh-so-cool personality knows how to turn enough heads with his Instagram photos. DQ has shared some stunning latest photos and we cannot get enough of them. One can see, the Kurup star is sporting a blue sweatshirt and his killer looks and smile is to die for.

Sharing it on IG, he captioned, "How to be a cool dad." Well, these ultra-cool photos of Dulquer Salmaan have already managed to take social media by storm. Dulquer's look has been styled by Aesha Merchant. Be it his photos from the photoshoot or with family, the handsome hunk manages to steal the attention.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan, earlier in the day, posted an update about his upcoming Tamil film, Hey Sinamika. "Something exciting before the year ends. Stay tuned! #DQ33 First look out on 21st December," he captioned the announcement post of his 33rd film.

Directed by Brinda, the upcoming romantic comedy also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari as female leads.

Meanwhile, the Bangalore Days actor's last film Kurup, released on Netflix is doing great and has opened to a positive response from the audience. Besides a few South films, Dulquer is also working on another Hindi project titled, Chup by director R Balki.

