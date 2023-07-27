Dulquer Salmaan teases fans with peppy Kalapakara song promo from King of Kotha ahead of his birthday; Watch

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star is celebrating his 37th birthday on July 28, Friday. The versatile actor, who is going through an excellent phase in his acting career, has some promising projects in his kitty. Dulquer Salmaan is set to play the lead role in King of Kotha, the upcoming action thriller which marks the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy, the son of veteran director Joshiy. The talented actor teased his fans with a special promo video of King of Kotha's first single, ahead of his birthday.

Dulquer Salmaan teases fans with Kalapakara song promo

The Malayalam film industry's young star kickstarted his birthday celebrations this year by dropping the highly anticipated Kalapakara song promo from his upcoming project King of Kotha. The promising promo hints that the peppy number, which features leading Dulquer Salmaan and popular actress Ritika Singh in a special appearance, is going to be an absolute treat for both music lovers and film fanatics.

Kalapakara song, which is sung by the celebrated singers Shreya Ghoshal and Benny Dayal, is composed by the renowned musician Jakes Bejoy. The much-awaited first single of King of Kotha will release on July 28, Friday at 6 PM, as a special treat for the Malayalam cinema audiences on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan's 37th birthday. However, the promo video has clearly won the internet and is going viral now.

Watch the Kalapakara song promo from King of Kotha, below:

About King Of Kotha

As per the latest updates, Dulquer Salmaan is set to shed his much-loved boy-next-door avatar with King of Kotha, which is touted to be a rustic action thriller that is set in the backdrop of a gangster colony. The reports suggest that the talented actor is playing the role of a dreaded gangster in the film, which is slated to release in four languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead in the movie, thus marking her first onscreen collaboration with Dulquer Salmaan. King of Kotha features a stellar star cast including Dancing Rose Shabeer, Prasanna, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod, Gokul Suresh, Shammi Thilakn, Shanthi Krishna, Vada Chennai Saran, and Anikha Surendran in the supporting roles. The Abhilash Joshiy directorial is produced by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, in association with Zee Studios.

