Dulquer Salmaan to play key role in Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD? Actor reveals

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD has an ensemble cast of a star-studded cast toplining Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. The latest addition to the ensemble cast is Dulquer Salmaan. The actor addressed the rumors of being a part of the film and essaying a very important character. He indirectly hinted to be a part of the cast. Here's what transpired.

Dulquer Salmaan to join the cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD

In an interview, Dulquer Salmaan confirmed being part of Kalki 2898 AD. The actor is reportedly said to be playing a key role as he said, "I won't reveal about it now, but film is completely set in the future and the sets are very interesting, only Nagi can design such things!"

He further mentioned that he visited the sets of Kalki and highlighted that the entire experience was very different from the director’s previous film, Yevade Subramanyam. While we wait and watch if Dulquer Salmaan is a part of this star-studded cast or not, however, if Dulquer is indeed part of the film, then the excitement among his fanbase would certainly rocket sky-high.



About Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD is set to explore a never-seen-before territory in Indian cinema, especially the Telugu film industry, with this ambitious project. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, this sci-fi thriller is being made on a huge budget of around Rs 500 crores and is said to be one of the highest-budgeted movies ever in Indian cinema. Kalki will hit theaters worldwide on January 12, 2024, on the occasion of Sankranthi. Additionally, the film debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con, where it became the first Indian film in history to achieve this momentous feat. While the first look received a lot of criticism for its poor VFX, the glimpse video created a major stir and has skyrocketed the expectations from the film.

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan's upcoming films

Dulquer Salmaan is anticipating the release of two projects this month. The web series Guns and Gulaabs will be released first on Netflix. This will be followed by the Malayalam film, King of Kotha, which is scheduled to release on August 24.

ALSO READ: Dulquer Salmaan shares PIC with wife Amal Sufiya and calls her 'my gulaab'; Mrunal Thakur drops a comment