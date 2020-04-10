Dulquer Salmaan turns into princess for his daughter Maryam and paints his nails amidst the quarantine

Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a picture of him trying his hand at cooking. Now, he has shared another cute pic of him flaunting his nails painted by his little princess Maryam.

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan is known for his powerful onscreen presence but offscreen, his gentleness towards his daughter is setting major goals. Due to COVID-19 lockdown in India, people are spending much of their time with their families. Celebrities have been sharing photos and videos about how they are spending their self-quarantined period. Dulquer Salmaan recently shared a picture of him trying hands at cooking. Now, he has shared another cute pic of him flaunting his nails painted by his little princess Maryam.

Dulquer Salmaan has set hearts fluttering once again with a new photo of him getting his fingernails painted by his daughter. Taking to Instagram, he wrote, "Quarantined Dad things!" It is the cutest photo you'll see today on social media. Dulquer married the love of his life Amal Sufiya, an architect on December 22, 2011. The couple was blessed with a baby girl on May 5th, 2017.

Check out Dulquer's pic below:

On the work front, Dulquer will feature in the upcoming film titled Kurup. His last film Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal managed to win the hearts of the audience. The film opened to a massive response from the audience and critics alike.

He also has another film, Hey Sinamika with actresses Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal. The film is touted to be a breezy romantic entertainer and it will be shot in Chennai.

