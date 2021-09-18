Dulquer Salmaan unveils the first glimpse of Hanu-Man; Teja Sajja stuns in superhero avatar

It is well known that director Prashant Varma announced the first original superhero movie in Telugu titled Hanu-Man. Teja Sajja, who previously worked with director for Zombie Reddy, is the main lead yet again for Hanu Man. Today, the makers roped in Dulquer Salmaan to unviel the first glimpse of the film. Along with a poster, a video has also been released.

The first glimpse of Hanu-Man is electrifying as Teja Sajja is seen hunting a deer with his sling. He will be seen playing the role of Hanumanthu in the film. Sharing the video, their post read, ''Director @PrasanthVarma 's adventures never cease to amaze us Star-struck Introducing @tejasajja123 as #Hanumanthu from the world of #Anjanadri Launched by @dulQuer. HANU-MAN The First Pan-India SuperHero Film #HanuMan @Niran_Reddy." The video and poster raised the expectations on the movie as fans are trending it on social media.

Hanu-Man is the first superhero film to be made in Tollywood and marks the second collaboration between Teja Sajja and Prasanth Varma after Zombie Reddy. The movie is being produced by K Niranjan Reddy under the banner Prime Show Entertainments. Hanu-Man is made on a pan-Indian scale and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The shooting of this movie is happening at a brisk pace and is slated to release in early 2022.