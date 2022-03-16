Dulquer Salmaan ups his fashion game in the latest photos and we are drooling over him

Dulquer Salmaan never fails to amuse his fans, may it be on the big screen or social media. Keeping up with the trend, the Hey Sinamika star shared some portraits of himself, listening to music. The post was captioned, "Figured I’d frame myself like those behind me".

The Salute actor is seen looking all dapper in a denim shirt paired with white jeans and white sneakers. Dulquer Salmaan's latest look was complemented with a black sports cap.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, the actor will be soon coming to the OTT platform with his cop drama, Salute. His latest outing will be available to viewers from 18 March. Dulquer Salmaan has been sharing numerous sneak peeks from his next, in order to get the fans excited for the upcoming venture.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews, Salute is reaching the audience after much delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Backed by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films, the storyline of the film has been penned by writer duo Bobby and Sanjay.

Meanwhile, the movie's core cast includes Diana Penty as the leading lady. She will be seen romancing Dulquer Salmaan as Amritha in her maiden Malayalam flick. Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Saniya Iyappan, Binu Pappu, and Saikumar are also a part of this action suspense thriller.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the tunes for the venture, while Aslam K Purayil has looked after the cinematography. After seeing the actor as a goofy boy next door in Hey Sinamika, the fans will be refreshed to see him in a khaki.

