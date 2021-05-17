Dulquer Salmaan urges everyone to wear double masks as he shares a THROWBACK photo from Salute sets

Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film will have Dulquer playing as a cop and it has Diana Penty as the leading lady.

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the top stars from the South entertainment industry. With his stylish looks, the actor has managed to stay in the headlines from time to time. Now, he has shared a photo from the sets of his upcoming film Salute, where he will be seen playing as a cop. The photo shows the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor in a black outfit tee and he is seen covering his face with a mask.

Sharing it, Dulquer urged his fans and followers to wear double masks and be careful. Sharing the photo, he wrote “Throwback to Salute Movie Shoot! #maskon #shootinthetimeofcovid #salute #nowwedoublemask #saferthansorry #safetyfirst”. Directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film has Diana Penty as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Dulquer has a line up of films in his pipeline. He will be next seen in the gangster drama Kurup, where he will be seen playing the role of an underworld don.

He also has in his kitty a Tamil film titled Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari was recently wrapped up. The film marks the directorial debut of sensational choreographer Brindha master. Recently, a glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan from his yet another upcoming Mollywood film was released. It was also revealed that Dulquer’s name in the film will be Lieutenant Ram. Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, this untitled film will be directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The iconic production house Swapna Cinema is also associated with the movie.

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Facebook

Share your comment ×