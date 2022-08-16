Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda and others mourn the loss of film critic and trade analyst Kaushik LM

Film critic Kaushik LM passed away on Monday after suffering a heart attack. Kaushik LM was barely 36 years old. Kaushik LM was a renowned Entertainment tracker, Influencer, Youtube Video Jockey, and film reviewer. The news of his sudden demise has left the Tamil and Telugu Entertainment industry shocked. Other critics and film celebrities took to social media platforms and expressed shock at his untimely death.

Celebrities like Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Keerthy Suresh, Aditi Rao Hyadri and others mourned the loss of one of the most trusted trade professionals. Dulquer in his tweet wrote, "@LMKMovieManiac This is truly heartbreaking. I so so wish this isn’t true. I cannot imagine what your family is going through. Kaushik we know each other mostly through Twitter and a few personal interactions. You have always shown me so much love and support. Life’s too short. RIP brother. Thank you for the encouragement and kindness and always standing by good cinema. I can’t seem to word these tweets properly. This hits me personally. Im so so sorry". Vijay Deverakonda too was taken aback by the loss ok Kaushik. He wrote, "Thinking of you and saying a prayer. You will be missed @LMKMovieManiac." Producers of KGF: Chapter 2, Hombale Films also tweeted for Kaushik. Their tweet read, "Shocking to say the least. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul Rest in peace! #RIPKaushikLM"

Apart from the celebrities, many fans too mourned the loss of the trusted trade analyst who mainly tracked box office of southern states.

Have a look at various celebrities mourning the loss of Kaushik LM on Twitter:

We wish Kaushik LM's family all the strength to deal with this personal loss. His contribution to box office tracking and film reviewing shall never be forgotten.

