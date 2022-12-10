Dulquer Salmaan was ‘Emotional’ after watching Mammootty’s Bheeshma Parvam; Here’s why

Dulquer Salmaan, the pan-Indian star has always expressed his deep admiration for his father, megastar Mammootty, as an actor. According to the Sita Ramam actor, he is not just a doting son, but also the biggest fan of his father, who is one of the finest actors Indian cinema has ever had. In a recently aired Galatta Plus Mega Roundtable, Dulquer Salmaan narrated his experience of watching Mammootty's recently released film Bheeshma Parvam, which emerged as a massive blockbuster. Bheeshma Parvam made Dulquer Salmaan 'Emotional'

According to Dulquer Salmaan, watching Bheeshma Parvam was an emotional experience for him, as he was missing Mammootty - the megastar on the silver screen. The veteran actor, who has been reinventing himself, is mostly seen on unique, experimental projects these days. But, the Amal Neerad directorial marked Mammootty's comeback to commercial cinema, after a very long gap. "Amal Neerad, the director, unapologetically, unabashedly - he was like this is gonna be the kickass style flick that we missed for so long. And you know, my dad just completely owned it. And we were missing it - I got emotional. I was seeing him with swag, I was like 'Oh my God, I missed this for so long.' We were going so much into realistic cinema. Obviously, he is enjoying playing all these different characters. But this is what we grew up, following him for, being his fanboys," said Dulquer Salmaan.

"Suddenly a director finally projected him in the same way - with his look, the high-speed stuff, the fights, bold cameras, the music - I was just like this (Shivering) the whole time. I was like 'I am going to cry.' I called the director and said I wanna hug him," added Dulquer Salmaan. Dulquer Salmaan about the 'realistic' wave in Malayalam cinema The talented actor believes that the industry should make all kinds of films, as too much of something might prevent its growth. "I am saying, too much of anything makes it stagnant. Anything that breaks the clutter, anything that breaks the mould, that feels refreshing for me," concluded Dulquer Salmaan. About Bheeshma Parvam The Amal Neerad directorial, which emerged as the biggest blockbuster in Mammootty's 5-decades-long acting career, is a modern-day adaptation of the epic Mahabharat, which is made in a Godfatheresque-style. Mammootty played the central character Michael, the patriarch of a Mattanchery-based Christian family in the movie, which marked his second collaboration with the filmmaker.

