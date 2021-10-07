Dulquer Salmaan watches dear friend Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam; Asks 'Why is the cop calling him?'

Dulquer Salmaan watched the first day first show of his dear friend Prithviraj Sukumaran's Bhramam film. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of himself watching the movie. He also asked a quirky question leaving everyone in splits

Sharing the photo of watching Bhramam movie, Dulquer wrote, "What did CID Ramadas want from me @therealprithvi and did you give him my number?"

Bhramam revolves around a pianist named Rey Mathew who pretends to be blind. The movie narrates how Rey is caught up in the web of crimes that start from the murder and CID Ramadas tries to prove him as the culprit. 

 

The much-awaited film of Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Bhramam is out and the upcoming Malayalam film promises an intense crime thriller. The film was released today and is receiving a good response from audiences as well. Bhramam is a Malayalam remake of the well-acclaimed film Andhadhun.

With Raashii Khanna and Mamta Mohandas in lead roles, the film also features Unni Mukundan, Sudheer Karamana and Mamta Mohandas in key roles.

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in choreographer Brindha Master’s directorial debut Hey Sinamika co-starring Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. He also has a Telugu film with director Hanu Raghavapudi and is looking forward to the release of his Malayalam films Salute and Kurup.

