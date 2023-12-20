Dulquer Salmaan wishes BFF Nazriya Nazim on her birthday; calls her by special name

Today is Nazriya Nazim's 29th birthday, and her good friend Dulquer Salmaan, who is a popular Malayalam actor, took to his Instagram stories to express his heartfelt birthday wishes.

By Addla Sreeja
Published on Dec 20, 2023   |  05:54 PM IST  |  410
(Pc: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Instagram)
Dulquer Salmaan wishes BFF Nazriya Nazim on her birthday; calls her by special name (Pc: Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Instagram)

Nazriya Nazim turns 29 today, and her close friend, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, took to his Instagram stories to send heartfelt birthday wishes. Dulquer, Nazriya's husband Fahadh Faasil, and Dulquer's wife Amal Sufiya share a close bond as friends. 

Related Story

entertainment

NBK109: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film with Bobby to feature Dulquer Salmaan in prominent role?

Dulquer, known for his role in Sita Ramam, penned a sweet note for his Bangalore Days co-star Nazriya. His Instagram story reads: "Kunyi Penne! Wishing you the happiest birthday, my Kunyi! Bless you for bringing so much joy and color to our lives. Love you long, long time." 

Check out the Instagram post of Dulquer Salmaan to Nazriya Nazim below

Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim Fahadh

More about Nazriya Nazim and Dulquer Salmaan Bangalore Days movie

Anjali Menon's second feature film, Bangalore Days, featured an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, Nithya Menen, and many more.

Anwar Rasheed and Sophia Paul bankrolled the project under their banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Weekend Blockbusters, respectively. Gopi Sundar composed the music, while Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography. Praveen Prabhakar, known for films like Kannur Squad and Trance, edited the film.

Upcoming projects of Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim

Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in the Malayalam film King of Kotha (KOK), produced under his own production company, Wayfarer Films. The film depicts a fictional crime-infested town called Kotha, where Dulquer plays a local goon. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film failed to meet expectations and generate substantial box office revenue.

Advertisement

However, Dulquer's upcoming projects remain promising. He will be joining KH 234 and is set to star alongside Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Verma in the Suriya-Sudha Kongara film. Additionally, he is making his next Telugu film, Lucky Bhaskar, with Vathi director Venky Atluri and also features in the Tamil film Kaa produced by himself and actor Rana Daggubati.

Nazriya Nazim's last onscreen appearance was in Ante Sundaraniki, released in 2022, where she starred opposite Nani. She is now gearing up to play the female lead in Suriya's upcoming 43rd film, directed by Sudha Kongara. This project, set to begin filming soon, also features Dulquer Salmaan in a key role.

ALSO READ: Is Pallavi Prashanth absconding? Bigg Boss Telugu 7 winner clarifies ongoing rumors

Advertisement
About The Author
Addla Sreeja
Addla Sreeja
Content Writer
Twitter Linkedin

Her obsession with South cinema rivals only her obsession with fashion. She finds solace outside of the world of

...

Credits: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Entertainment South Dulquer Salmaan Nazriya Nazim
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals husband Aditya Chopra motivated her to return to acting after daughter Adira's birth
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: 'There is never final draft of script', Prithviraj Sukumaran shares how Prashanth Neel makes films
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Prithviraj Sukumaran calls Bade Miyan Chote Miyan ‘A Role To Die For’; Calls it ‘Huge Canvas Film’
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Can Prithviraj Sukumaran direct Salaar? He says, 'My version would be different, but not better'
4

entertainment

KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
5

Latest Articles