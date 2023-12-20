Dulquer Salmaan wishes BFF Nazriya Nazim on her birthday; calls her by special name

Nazriya Nazim turns 29 today, and her close friend, Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan, took to his Instagram stories to send heartfelt birthday wishes. Dulquer, Nazriya's husband Fahadh Faasil, and Dulquer's wife Amal Sufiya share a close bond as friends.

Dulquer, known for his role in Sita Ramam, penned a sweet note for his Bangalore Days co-star Nazriya. His Instagram story reads: "Kunyi Penne! Wishing you the happiest birthday, my Kunyi! Bless you for bringing so much joy and color to our lives. Love you long, long time."

Anjali Menon's second feature film, Bangalore Days, featured an ensemble cast including Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar, Nithya Menen, and many more.

Anwar Rasheed and Sophia Paul bankrolled the project under their banners, Anwar Rasheed Entertainments and Weekend Blockbusters, respectively. Gopi Sundar composed the music, while Sameer Thahir handled the cinematography. Praveen Prabhakar, known for films like Kannur Squad and Trance, edited the film.

Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in the Malayalam film King of Kotha (KOK), produced under his own production company, Wayfarer Films. The film depicts a fictional crime-infested town called Kotha, where Dulquer plays a local goon. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film failed to meet expectations and generate substantial box office revenue.

However, Dulquer's upcoming projects remain promising. He will be joining KH 234 and is set to star alongside Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Verma in the Suriya-Sudha Kongara film. Additionally, he is making his next Telugu film, Lucky Bhaskar, with Vathi director Venky Atluri and also features in the Tamil film Kaa produced by himself and actor Rana Daggubati.

Nazriya Nazim's last onscreen appearance was in Ante Sundaraniki, released in 2022, where she starred opposite Nani. She is now gearing up to play the female lead in Suriya's upcoming 43rd film, directed by Sudha Kongara. This project, set to begin filming soon, also features Dulquer Salmaan in a key role.

