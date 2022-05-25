Dulquer Salmaan wishes director Karan Johar on his 50th birthday: Hate that I'm missing biggest celebration

Dulquer Salmaan, the Malayalam actor, who has also acted in a couple of Hindi films, is a very dear friend to Bollywood director Karan Johar. The actor took to his Instagram story and wished the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director on his 50th birthday. He shared a dapper pic of the director and penned a note stating that he hates to be missing the biggest celebration. The actor is hinting at the big birthday party of Karan Johar which is happening today in Mumbai.

Taking to his Instagram story, Dulquer Salmaan shared a pic of Karan Johar and wished him a happy birthday. He wrote, "Wishing you the happiest birthday Karan!!! Hate that I'm missing the biggest celebration of you! Stay fabulous.!"

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also wished the Karan Johar a heartfelt birthday note. The Yashoda actress dropped a dapper picture of the filmmaker in a stylish red ensemble to extend birthday wishes.

Karan Johar is hosting a grand birthday bash at the prestigious Yash Raj Studios, and who's who from the industry are expected to attend. According to our sources, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna too will attend the party tonight in Mumbai.

On the professional front, Dulquer Salmaan has a couple of films in the kitty. He will also be seen in Raj & DK’s web series Guns & Gulaabs, co-starring Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav. Besides this, he has an upcoming Hindi film Chup- Revenge of the Artist, helmed by filmmaker R Balki.

The handsome hunk is also looking forward to the grand release of a yet-to-be-titled film with Rashmika Mandanna. The film is helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi. Touted to be a period love story set in 1964, it will be released in Telugu and Malayalam languages.

