Dulquer Salmaan wishes father Mammootty with a heartfelt birthday note: May you always age in reverse

Dulquer Salmaan, the son of a superstar Mammootty has penned a heartfelt birthday note for his father on Instagram. DQ has also shared a few photos of him with his 'Pa' and they prove to be the best father and son duo. Dulquer started wishing Mammootty by praising how he manages to look young even at 70.

Dulquer Salmaan writes, "I give up !! How does one even appear in the same frame and try to justify being there when you look like that ! Mashallah ! Ever so grateful and ever so blessed. I love you infinity Pa ! We are the luckiest and most fortunate to be your family. We are constantly reminded of that when the world celebrates you on a constant basis. Wishing you the happiest of birthdays and may you always age in reverse."

And like always, his hashtag game is on point- #Megastar #ActorExtraordinaire #SuperHero #WithoutACape among many.

Take a look:

Their unconditional love for each other and being more like friends, the father-son duo has always managed to win our hearts. We cannot stop talking about how stunning they look together in these latest love-filled photos.

Meanwhile, actors from the Malayalam film industry are showering Mammukka with love and best wishes on social media. Prithviraj Sukumaran shared a major throwback photo with the superstar and wrote, "I don’t have a better photo..coz we always forget to take one on those biriyaani and black tea afternoons. And more than anything else, thank you for Chaalu and Surmi chechi! Happy birthday Ikka!"