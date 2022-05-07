Dulquer Salmaan wishes 'fav couple' dad Mammooty & mom on wedding anniversary: Greatest love story never told

The megastar of Mollywood & father of Dulquer Salmaan, Mammootty is celebrating his wedding anniversary today, May 7. The doting son shared a priceless throwback of his mom and dad to wish on their anniversary along with a beautiful note. Dulquer has captioned the photo as the greatest love story ever told.

Dulquer Salmaan took to his Instagram handle and shared a rare pic of Mammootty and his Sulfath from their young days. We sure must say the megastar didn't age a bit, what a handsome he was then and now too. The Hey Sinamika actor also penned a note to wish, which read, "The greatest love story never told !Wishing these cuties the happiest wedding anniversary."

It was a typical arranged marriage for Mammootty and Sulfath, who entered wedlock in 1979. The couple has two kids, Surumi and actor Dulquer Salmaan, who are married and have their own children.

A day ago, Dulquer Salmaan's daughter Maryam turned 5 years ago and Mammootty was the happiest grandfather as he shared a pic with his little angel to wish on her birthday.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan also announced that the first single from his upcoming second Telugu Sita Ramam will be out on May 9. He shared a new poster featuring Mrunal Thakur to announce the news on social media. The film is directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and also stars Rashmika Mandanna in a key role.

