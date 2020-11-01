  1. Home
Dulquer Salmaan wishes good luck to 'brother' Arjun Kapoor as he begins shooting for Bhoot Police

Dulquer Salmaan is good friends with the Kapoor family and a lot of other celebs from the Hindi film industry.
Mumbai
The friendship between the celebs across the film industries is beyond the movies. One such example is of Mollywood's Dulquer Salmaan's friendship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. DQ took to social media and surprised everyone with his comment on Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram post. In the photo, Arjun can be seen alongside Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez as he leaves for Dalhousie for the shooting of their upcoming film, Bhoot Police. Dulquer came across the post on IG and commented, "All the best brother !! This looks like fun ! Love the cast !." 

DQ is good friends with the Kapoor family and a lot of other celebs from the Hindi film industry. The actor had screenspace with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in their 2019 released film, The Zoya Factor. The film marked Dulquer's second Hindi film. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film has opened to mixed response from the audience and critics alike. Meanwhile, the South star Dulquer Salmaan has a line up of Mollywood films in his kitty including Kurup. The upcoming film will show him playing the role of Sukumara Kurup, a real-life underworld don.

Recently, Dulquer Salmaan's production film Maniyarayile Ashokan released on Netflix and it opened to good response on social media. 

Meanwhile, check out DQ's sweet comment on Arjun Kapoor's latest Instagram pic: 

Credits :Instagram

