Dulquer Salmaan wishes Kamal Haasan with heartfelt note; drops PICS from Thug Life actor’s birthday bash

Kamal Haasan, the legendary actor celebrated his 69th birthday on November 7, Tuesday, with a star-studded bash which was held in Chennai. Dulquer Salmaan, the popular actor who is set to share the screen with the veteran star in Thug Life, the upcoming Mani Ratnam directorial, wished his co-star with a special Instagram post.

Dulquer Salmaan wishes Kamal Haasan with a heartfelt post

The pan-Indian star took to his official Instagram handle and penned a lovely note, to wish his Thug Life co-star Kamal Haasan on his 69th birthday. Along with the special note, Dulquer Salmaan also shared a couple of lovely pictures with the legend, on his handle.

"Wishing @ikamalhaasan sir the happiest birthday! Thank you for having me at your birthday celebrations and I cannot wait to begin our film!" reads Dulquer's post.

In the pictures, Kamal Haasan looked handsome as always in an all-white look, which consisted of a white blazer, a matching shirt, and a pair of white trousers. The Thug Life actor completed his look with a contrasting black and white polka dots pocket square, and his signature salt and pepper hairdo.

Dulquer Salmaan, on the other hand, looked stylish in a crisp white formal shirt, which he paired with black formal trousers. The Sita Ramam actor opted for his signature hairdo, and flaunted his new salt and pepper beard, in the picture.

Have a look at Dulquer Salmaan's Instagram post:

