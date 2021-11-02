Dulquer Salmaan wishes Kunchacko Boban on birthday with a throwback PIC; Tovino Thomas pens a heartfelt note

by Khushboo Ratda   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 08:54 PM IST  |  26.5K
   
Dulquer Salmaan wishes Kunchacko Boban
Kunchacko Boban turns a year older today, November 2 and the actor is being showered with birthday wishes on social media. His close friends from the industry, Dulquer Salmaan and Tovino Thomas have also wished him with memorable throwback photos. DQ shared a photo with a message that read, "to one of the nicest gents I know, an evergreen icon and one of my favourite actors."

On the other hand, Tovino shared a couple of selfies that he had clicked with the birthday boy in the past. "One of the happiest people I know who constantly keeps evaluating, hustling and improving! I wish u all great things in your life and keep making all of us smile with your positivity ! Happiest Birthday Chackocha !," Tovino wrote on Twitter. 

Take a look: 

kunchacko_boban_birthday_wishes.jpg
 

Kunchacko Boban, known as one of the seasoned actors of the Malayalam film industry, has a couple of films in the kitty. ​Aaram Pathiraa, the prequel of Anjaam Pathiraa is one of the much-anticipated films helmed by Midhun Manuel Thomas. 

Besides, he has Ottu co-starring Aravind Swami. Helmed by Felini, the major part of the film has been shot in Mumbai and Bengaluru. 

Kunchacko Boban also has Neelavelicham directed by Aashiq Abu and Mariyam Tailors by Johnpaul George. 

