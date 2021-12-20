Dulquer Salmaan wishes 'kunyi' Nazriya Nazim on birthday with an unseen throwback selfie

Nazriya Nazim once stated that she considers Dulquer Salmaan as her brother and they share a special bond. On Nazriya's birthday today, December 20, DQ has penned the sweetest birthday note for her on Instagram. Sharing an unseen selfie of them, he wrote, "Naaachu nachu nachu nachu nachu nachuuuuuu...Wishing you the bestest birthday kunyi !!"

However, what managed to steal our attention were the hashtags for Nazriya. Dulquer Salmaan yet again has got his hashtag game on point. He added, "#kunyi #nacho #nachumaami #birthdaygirl #fireball #cutie."

For the unversed, Dulquer Salmaan and Nazriya Nazim have been a part of 3 movies together. They have shared the screen space in the films Salala Mobiles, Samsaram Aarogyathinu Haanikaram and Bangalore Days.

On the work front, Nazriya is shooting for Vivek Athreya’s Ante Sundaraniki. The film that marks her Telugu debut has Nani in the lead role.

Jointly Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under Mythri Movie Makers, Ante Sundaraniki also stars Harsha Vardhan, Suhas, Nadhiya and Rahul Ramakrishna playing pivotal roles.