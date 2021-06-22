Dulquer Salmaan wishes 'Thalapathy Vijay Sir' a happy birthday; Shares the FIRST LOOK of Beast

Mohanlal, Hansika Motwani, Rakul Preet Singh, Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Vignesh Shivan, Keerthy Suresh, Kamal Haasan and many other celebs have showered Vijay with love on his birthday.

South celebs like Dulquer Salmaan, Thalapathy Vijay, Samantha Akkineni, Keerthy Suresh, Vijay Deverakonda, Prithiviraj Sukumaran and others are seen setting the right example of what true friendship is all about. Be it promoting movies or playing cameos, the actors are seen supporting and standing by each other all the time. Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan is one such actor who leaves us amazed always with his sweet and heartwarming gestures for the other celebs in the industry. The Bangalore Days actor took to Twitter and shared the first look of Vijay's upcoming film Beast along with a sweet birthday note.

Taking to Twitter, DQ wrote, "Wishing Thalapathy Vijay Sir a very happy birthday !!." Actor Nivin Pauly also sent birthday wishes to the Master actor. He wrote, "Happy birthday Thalapathy Vijay Sir! Thank you for inspiring us!!." Mohanlal, Hansika Motwani, Rakul Preet Singh, Dhanush, Kajal Aggarwal, Vignesh Shivan, Keerthy Suresh, Kamal Haasan and many other celebs have showered Vijay with love on his birthday.

Raashii Khanna tweeted, "Happy birthday @actorvijay sir!! Wish you great health and happiness! Also, Love both the #beast looks!! Looking forward!"

Director AR Murugadoss wished Vijay with a sweet birthday note He tweeted, "Wishing you a very happy birthday @actorvijay sir. I wish you continue making so many blockbusters, touching so many lives as always."

Vijay will be seen next in director Nelson Dilipkumar's upcoming film, Beast. The film stars Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Anirudh Ravichander is on board for the film's music while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is roped in to crank the camera.

