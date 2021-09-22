Dulquer Salmaan wishes Unni Mukundan with a heartfelt birthday note; Says 'forever the Vikraman to my Adi'

Malayalam star Unni Mukundan turns a year older today, September 22 and fans are showering him with best wishes on social media. A lot of celebs and close friends from the industry have also penned heartfelt birthday notes for Unni Mukundan. Dulquer Salmaan, who shared screen space with Unni in Vikramadithyan wished him all the best for Meppadiyan.

Wishing Unni Mukundan a very 'Happy Birthday', DQ wrote on Instagram, "Dearest Unni ! Forever the Vikraman to my Adi ! Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday and wishing you all the best for #Meppadiyan and all of your upcoming releases ! Hope you have the best year ! Lots of love always !."

Take a look:

On the work front, Unni Mukundan is currently shooting for his upcoming film, 12th Man starring superstar Mammootty in the lead role. The film also has Anusree, Aditi Ravi, Leona Lishoy, Veena Nandakumar, Shine Tom Chacko, Saiju Kurup, Santhi Priya, Priyanka Nair, and Sshivada in pivotal roles.

He is also looking forward to his film thriller film Meppadiyan written and directed by Vishnu Mohan. Filming took place in Erattupetta in late 2020.

