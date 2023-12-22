Dulquer Salmaan wishes wife Amal Sufiya on 12th wedding anniversary with heartfelt post; calls her ‘rock’ and ‘anchor’

Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya are one of the most beloved couples in the Malayalam film industry. Even though Amal has not pursued a career in the film industry, the general audience knows of her, and many have even gone on to become her ardent admirers.

Today, as this wonderful couple Dulquer Salmaan and Amal Sufiya are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary, there has been an outpour of love and support coming her way. Every year, Dulquer puts up a mandatory post on their wedding anniversary, and on his wife Amal’s birthday. This year too, the actor continued the tradition.

Dulquer took to his Instagram and posted some adorable pictures with his Amal Sufiya and penned down a sweet note. In his note, he expressed, “12 years and counting Am ! When we look back at it, seems like a big number. But actually the years have been flying by as we navigate life. Annually it’s around this time that I weigh out the year. All the ups, downs, wins and losses.”

The Sita Ramam actor further continued, “And every year I realise that you’ve been my rock through everything. No matter what, you remain calm and smiling. Nothing is too big or too small. Nothing is too good or too bad. And that one quality of yours always centers me. Happy Anniversary Baby. Thank for being my calm and my center. My rock and my anchor. Here’s to dozens more !!”

Check the post as Dulquer Salmaan wishes his wife Amal Sufiya on their wedding anniversary

Upcoming projects of Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salmaan was recently seen in the Malayalam film King of Kotha (KOK), produced under his own production company, Wayfarer Films. The film depicts a fictional crime-infested town called Kotha, where Dulquer plays a local goon. Despite receiving mixed reviews, the film failed to meet expectations and generate substantial box office revenue.

However, Dulquer's upcoming projects remain promising. He will be joining KH 234 and is set to star alongside Nazriya Nazim and Vijay Verma in the Suriya-Sudha Kongara film. Additionally, he is making his next Telugu film, Lucky Bhaskar, with Vathi director Venky Atluri and also features in the Tamil film Kaa produced by himself and actor Rana Daggubati.

