Dulquer Salmaan wishes wife Amal on their 9th wedding anniversary with a quirky note; Calls her his truffle

On their 9th wedding anniversary, Dulquer Salmaan took to social media and shared a stunning photo with his wife to celebrate the occasion.

Dulquer Salmaan and his wife Amal Sufiya are one stunning couple of the industry. Their love story is one of our favourites and is no less than any fairytale. Well, Dulquer Salmaan and Amal have time and again proved that they are a match made in heaven. On their 9th wedding anniversary, DQ took to social media and shared a stunning photo with his wife to celebrate the occasion.

DQ took to Instagram and also penned a long note for his beautiful wife Amal Sufiya. He wrote, "Happy happy 9 years boo !! Closing in on a decade and how ! Closer stronger and growing up ! With that cuddle bug of a super glue that binds us even closer. Here’s to decades of us tripping, fumbling through life but always catching each other, propping each other up and standing strong together. You’re my hollandaise, my chantilly cream, my truffle, my soy, my wasabi and my harissa." Once again, the hashtag game is quite strong!

Take a look below:

Dulquer had an arranged marriage Amal Sufia, who is an architect. She hails from North India and the couple got married on December 22, 2011, in Chennai. During an interview earlier this year, the Bangalore Days actor revealed that it was his family and then friends who suggested the name of one of his schoolmates who was five years junior to him. They met each other at social gatherings until Dulquer asked her out for a coffee date.

"Both the families met and connected immediately. So I can say it is a love-cum-arranged marriage," the actor revealed.

