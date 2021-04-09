Dulquer Salmaan wraps up Salute shoot; Pens a heartwarming note & sends love and gratitude to the team

Dulquer Salmaan is excited to show his film to the world as he wraps up Rosshan Andrrews directorial with a Salute.

After treating his fans with the first look from his upcoming film with Rosshan Andrrews, Dulquer Salmaan has now wrapped up the shoot. The actor took to Twitter and shared that he can't wait to share the movie with the world. Dulquer Salmaan wraps up Rosshan Andrrews directorial with a Salute. The Malayalam star penned a heartwarming note from the last day of the shoot. He wrote, "And it’s a wrap!! Bidding adieu to Aravind Karunakaran with a #Salute. Thank you Roshan chetta for giving me this opportunity. I absolutely enjoyed it. Thank you for all the kind words. It was our pleasure at Wayfarer Films to work with you and the entire team."

Further, sending his love and gratitude towards each member of the film, DQ wrote, "Every cast member and crew member worked on the film like it was their own and it was close knit family doing their best. My love and gratitude to each and every one of you. Can’t wait to share the movie with the world."

Take a look at the post below:

Also Read: Salute: Dulquer Salmaan’s first look as a cop in his next with Rosshan Andrrews takes the internet by storm

Meanwhile, Dulquer has a lineup of films in his kitty including Kurup. The actor will play the role of Sukumara Kurup, a real-life underworld don.

He also has a Tamil film Hey Sinamika with Kajal Aggarwal and Aditi Rao Hydari. The makers have already wrapped up the shoot and the film is currently in the post-production stage.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×