Dulquer Salmaan wraps up shoot for Salute; Calls it an incredible experience as he shares a new poster

Birthday boy Dulquer Salmaan has wrapped the shoot for his much-awaited upcoming film titled, Salute. The actor has also shared a brand new poster of him from the film and thanked his fans for showering with immense love. Calling it an incredible experience, DQ wrote, "For all those showering me with so much love, here is a brand new poster from Team Salute. We just wrapped up the shoot and it was such an incredible experience. I can’t wait for you guys to watch it.."

Dulquer Salmaan is one of the versatile actors in the film industry. He needs no special introduction, be it for Telugu or Hindi speaking audience. Made his smashing Telugu debut with Mahanati, the actor is now doing his second Telugu film under the same production house of Swapna Cinema. DQ will be seen playing the role of Lieutenant' RAM in the yet to be titled film. Directed by sensible maker Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Ashwini Dutt, while Vyjayanthi Movies presents it, the first glimpse of Dulquer Salmaan as Lieutenant' RAM was released today.

The Malayalam actor shared the first look on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you thank you thank you to everyone for the overwhelming love and birthday wishes ! Here’s a little birthday gift from my producers."

Take a look below:

The big-budget film is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages. The makers have wrapped up an extensive shooting schedule in Kashmir.

