Dulquer Salmaan wraps up King Of Kotha; Drops a fun VIDEO from the last day on sets

Dulquer Salmaan , the pan-Indian star is totally busy with his acting career, with some highly promising projects in the pipeline. The versatile actor is finally set to shed his much-loved 'boy next door' image in Malayalam cinema with King Of Kotha , the upcoming gangster drama. The much-awaited project, which is directed by newcomer Abhilash Joshiy, is being made as the most expensive project in Dulquer Salmaan's career so far. The actor and his team finally wrapped up the shooting of King Of Kotha today.

The actor-producer took to his official Instagram handle and announced the shoot wrap of King Of Kotha with a fun video. In the video, Dulquer Salmaan in his gangster get-up from the film, in a black shirt and matching pants, back-combed hair, a thick beard, and tanned skin. The actor, who said the dialogue "Finish me if you can," later broke into a smile, and celebrated with the entire unit. "It’s a wrap. Thank you Karaikudi. Gearing up for the final lap. Further updates very soon!" Dulquer Salmaan captioned his video.

King Of Kotha: Everything to know

The Abhilash Joshiy directorial, which was announced in 2021, started rolling a couple of weeks back after extensive pre-production. The project is expected to present its leading man Dulquer Salmaan, who is best known for his boy-next-door roles, in a never-seen-before avatar. The highly anticipated project is co-produced by Zee Studios, thus marking the prestigious banner’s grand debut in Malayalam cinema.

King Of Kotha is being planned as a pan-Indian release, which will be simultaneously released in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi languages. Aishwarya Lekshmi is playing the female lead opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the much-awaited film.Nimish Ravi is the director of photography.